Kepler Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa (BUD – Research Report) on September 4 and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.7% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Hermes International, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.44.

Based on Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.3 billion and net profit of $350 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.23 billion and had a net profit of $2.48 billion.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America West, Latin America North, Latin America South, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Global Export and Holding Companies. The Global Export and Holding Companies segment includes the global headquarters and the export businesses in other countries. Its brands include Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; multi-country brands Beck’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden and Leffe; and local champions, such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.