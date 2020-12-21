Kepler Capital Remains a Hold on Worldline (WRDLY)

In a report issued on December 8, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Worldline (WRDLY – Research Report), with a price target of EUR74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.80, close to its 52-week high of $49.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Girod covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Worldline has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $90.43.

Worldline’s market cap is currently $26.09B and has a P/E ratio of 70.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -27.24.

Worldline SA is a provider of electronic payment and transactional services. The company offers merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business solution services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. Worldline’s revenue is equally split between its three business units: merchant services and terminals, financial processing and software licensing, and mobility and e-transactional services. Most contracts are on a long-term basis, paying an initial upfront fee for the system implementation plus a recurring fee over the life of the agreement. Worldline predominantly operates in Europe.