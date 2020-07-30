Kepler Capital Remains a Hold on Ferrovial (FRRVY)

Kepler Capital analyst Daniele Ridolfi maintained a Hold rating on Ferrovial (FRRVY – Research Report) on October 23 and set a price target of EUR22.68. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.96.

Ridolfi has an average return of 18.7% when recommending Ferrovial.

According to TipRanks.com, Ridolfi is ranked #6041 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrovial is a Hold with an average price target of $25.90, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR22.00 price target.

Ferrovial SA is a Spanish industrial company. The company organizes itself into four segments: Toll Roads, Airports, Construction, and Services. The Toll Roads segment develops and operates toll roads globally. The Airports segment operates four airports in the United Kingdom in Heathrow, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton. The Construction segment designs and constructs buildings, transport infrastructure, water projects, and completes civil engineering work. The Services segment includes the operation of infrastructure for transport, natural resources, utilities, telecommunications, and waste collection and treatment. By country, the USA represents the largest contribution to revenue, followed by Poland operations.