Kepler Capital Remains a Hold on Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY)

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY – Research Report), with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.2% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Bank AG, Sparebanken Vest, and Commerzbank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Erste Group Bank AG with a $35.68 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Erste Group Bank AG’s market cap is currently $15.5B and has a P/E ratio of 8.19. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.02.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center.