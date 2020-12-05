Kepler Capital Remains a Hold on Crossject SA (CRJTF)

Kepler Capital analyst Paul de Froment maintained a Hold rating on Crossject SA (CRJTF – Research Report) on December 3 and set a price target of EUR3.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Froment is ranked #2794 out of 7134 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Crossject SA with a $4.36 average price target.

Crossject SA’s market cap is currently $94.57M and has a P/E ratio of -11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -33.08.

CROSSJECT manufactures and markets needle-free drug self-injection system.