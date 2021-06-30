Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Valneva (VALN)

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Buy rating on Valneva (VALN – Research Report) on April 21 and set a price target of EUR14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 39.3% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Pharnext SA, and Nanobiotix.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Valneva with a $17.28 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.33 and a one-year low of $24.16. Currently, Valneva has an average volume of 22.32K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Valneva SE is a vaccine company focused on developing life-saving vaccines. Its portfolio includes two vaccines for travellers; one for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis (IXIARO) and the second (DUKORAL) for the prevention of cholera and diarrhoea. The segments of the group are Commercialized vaccines which relate to marketed vaccines, the group’s vaccines IXIARO/JESPECT, DUKORAL, and third-party products; Vaccine candidates which relate to research and development programs to generate new approvable products to generate future cash flows from product sales through partnering with pharmaceutical companies; and Technologies and services which relates to services and inventions at a commercialization stage. The group is based in France and operates internationally.