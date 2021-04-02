Kepler Capital Remains a Buy on Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report issued on March 31, Kathleen Gailliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen (QGEN – Research Report), with a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Gailliot covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air France KLM, TechnipFMC, and Veoneer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $56.85 average price target.

Qiagen’s market cap is currently $11.1B and has a P/E ratio of 31.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -37.70.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.