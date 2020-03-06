Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Sell Rating on Emmi AG (EMLZF)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Emmi AG (EMLZF – Research Report), with a price target of CHF800.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #5119 out of 6278 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emmi AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $845.76.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Emmi AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy and fresh products. It operates through the following business divisions: Switzerland, Americas, Europe, and Global Trade. The Americas business division includes the Emmi group companies in the US, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Spain, France, and Tunisia.