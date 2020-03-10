Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #5040 out of 6265 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dassault Systemes SA with a $170.90 average price target.

Dassault Systemes SA’s market cap is currently $38.13B and has a P/E ratio of 55.41. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.73.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It offers end-to-end software applications and services which span design from early three-dimensional digital conceptual design drawings to full digital mock-up, from virtual testing of products and virtual production to manufacturing operations management and from digital marketing and sales to end-consumer shopping experience. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.