Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF)

In a report issued on October 15, Julien Richer from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR230.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Richer is ranked #2330 out of 7701 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trigano SA with a $255.97 average price target, a 144.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR202.00 price target.

Trigano SA’s market cap is currently $1.97B and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

Trigano is a French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and equipment. The company organises itself into two segments: leisure vehicles and leisure equipment. Leisure vehicles, which constitutes the majority of company revenue, primarily manufactures campervans, caravans, mobile homes, and related accessories. The vehicles segment largely derives revenue from campervan sales. Leisure equipment includes trailers, garden equipment, and camping equipment. The company generates the vast majority of its sales across Europe, with nearly half derived domestically.