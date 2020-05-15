Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Kepler Capital analyst Fabienne Caron maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR25.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.25.

Caron has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Royal Ahold Delhaize.

According to TipRanks.com, Caron is ranked #1704 out of 6532 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Ahold Delhaize with a $25.96 average price target.

Royal Ahold Delhaize’s market cap is currently $25.91B and has a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.74.

Royal Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Netherlands segment consists of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and bol.com. The Belgium segment handles the Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg. The Central & Southeastern Europe segment comprises of brands such as Albert, Alfa Beta, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia. The Other Retail segment includes the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.