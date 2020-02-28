February 28, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nokia (NOK)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Buy rating on Nokia (NOKResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR4.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 40.9% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nokia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.28.

Based on Nokia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $623 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $219 million.

Nokia Oyj provides network infrastructure, technology and software services. It operates through the following segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications and Nokia Technologies. The Ultra Broadband Networks segment comprises mobile networks and fixed networks.

