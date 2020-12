Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP – Research Report) on December 17 and set a price target of NOK22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 65.2% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Post, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

Hoegh LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hoegh LNG Partners’ market cap is currently $491.5M and has a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.99.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Höegh LNG Partners LP own and operates floating storage and re?gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace. The Joint Venture FSRUs segment deals with financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The company was founded on April 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.