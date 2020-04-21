Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on ENGIE SA (ENGIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Claudia Introvigne maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (ENGIY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.13, close to its 52-week low of $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Introvigne is ranked #4412 out of 6484 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ENGIE SA is a Hold with an average price target of $17.37.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ENGIE SA’s market cap is currently $24.48B and has a P/E ratio of 27.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.04.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France.