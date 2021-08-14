Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on DHT Holdings (DHT)

In a report issued on August 13, Andreas Nygard from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings (DHT – Research Report), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Nygard is ranked #5281 out of 7623 analysts.

DHT Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.10, a 47.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.84 and a one-year low of $4.52. Currently, DHT Holdings has an average volume of 2.18M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DHT Holdings, Inc. is an independent crude oil tanker company. It fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC, Aframax and Suezmax segments. The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.