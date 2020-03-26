Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.9% and a 32.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.38.

Based on Deutsche Wohnen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $379 million and net profit of $29.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $353 million and had a net profit of $102 million.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.