Kepler Capital Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBYResearch Report) on October 6 and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.46.

Girod has an average return of 8.6% when recommending Commerzbank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6470 out of 7170 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $7.52 average price target.

Commerzbank AG’s market cap is currently $8.08B and has a P/E ratio of -43.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.25.

Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group’s home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.

