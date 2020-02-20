February 20, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Kepler Capital Maintains Their Sell Rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG (CRZBYResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.2% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Commerzbank AG with a $5.84 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.29 and a one-year low of $5.21. Currently, Commerzbank AG has an average volume of 47.57K.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, Others and Consolidation, and Asset & Capital Recovery.

