Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Vivendi (VIVHY)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Hold rating on Vivendi (VIVHY – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #4588 out of 5992 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Hold with an average price target of $29.46.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vivendi’s market cap is currently $31.69B and has a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.