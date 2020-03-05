Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.3% and a 43.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Nestlé SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $51.08 average price target, which is a 46.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.00 and a one-year low of $29.52. Currently, Dialog Semiconductor has an average volume of 578.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit products. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive and Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.