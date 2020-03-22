Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

In a report issued on March 20, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY – Research Report), with a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dassault Systemes SA with a $160.77 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $181.20 and a one-year low of $113.37. Currently, Dassault Systemes SA has an average volume of 10.23K.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It offers end-to-end software applications and services which span design from early three-dimensional digital conceptual design drawings to full digital mock-up, from virtual testing of products and virtual production to manufacturing operations management and from digital marketing and sales to end-consumer shopping experience. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.