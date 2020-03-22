March 22, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Kepler Capital Maintains Their Hold Rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on March 20, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTYResearch Report), with a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #5540 out of 6156 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dassault Systemes SA with a $160.77 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $181.20 and a one-year low of $113.37. Currently, Dassault Systemes SA has an average volume of 10.23K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It offers end-to-end software applications and services which span design from early three-dimensional digital conceptual design drawings to full digital mock-up, from virtual testing of products and virtual production to manufacturing operations management and from digital marketing and sales to end-consumer shopping experience. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019