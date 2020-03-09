March 9, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Peugeot (PUGOY)

In a report issued on March 6, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Peugeot (PUGOYResearch Report), with a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.20, equals to its 52-week low of $16.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -4.6% and a 42.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Peugeot with a $31.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.19 and a one-year low of $16.20. Currently, Peugeot has an average volume of 5,464.

Peugeot SA is a holding company, which manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components, and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance.

