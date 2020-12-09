Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Linde (LIN)

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN – Research Report) on December 13 and set a price target of EUR204.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.24.

Reinberg has an average return of 21.2% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is ranked #6918 out of 7138 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $289.02 average price target, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Linde’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.86 billion and net profit of $700 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7 billion and had a net profit of $735 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.