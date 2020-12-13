Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on FLEX LNG (FLNG)

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on FLEX LNG (FLNG – Research Report) on December 11 and set a price target of NOK107.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 74.3% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

FLEX LNG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.92.

FLEX LNG’s market cap is currently $435.1M and has a P/E ratio of 65.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.50.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.