Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report released yesterday, Alexandre Raverdy from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Daimler, and Peugeot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $134.68 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $133.65 and a one-year low of $100.19. Currently, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an average volume of 178.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services.