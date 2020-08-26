Kepler Capital Maintains Their Buy Rating on Archer (ARHVF)

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on Archer (ARHVF – Research Report) on August 24 and set a price target of NOK3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 42.0% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

Archer has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.39.

The company has a one-year high of $0.47 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Archer has an average volume of 73.

Archer Ltd. engages in the provision of a variety of oilfield products and services. It operates through the Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere segments. The Eastern Hemisphere segment involves in platform drilling, engineering, wireline, and oiltools service divisions. The Western Hemisphere comprises the land drilling operations in Latin America. The company was founded on August 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.