Kepler Capital Maintains a Hold Rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR43.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 43.5% success rate. Reinberg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Dialog Semiconductor, and Koninklijke Philips.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $47.66.

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $333 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $389 million.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.