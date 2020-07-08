Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Buy rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of NOK73.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sparebanken Vest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.69.

Sparebanken Vest’s market cap is currently $634.1M and has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.41.

Sparebanken Vest AS is a financial services company providing banking and financial services to private and corporate sectors. The bank through its subsidiaries is involved in the business of estate agency and home mortgages. Its services include offering bank accounts, debit and credit cards, and online banking facilities. The company operates through its Corporate Market, Retail Market and Treasury and Estate Agency Activities segments. Its operations are spread across Norway, in Hordaland, Rogaland, Sogn and Fjordane counties.