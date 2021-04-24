Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Nanobiotix (NBTX)

Kepler Capital analyst Arsene Guekam maintained a Buy rating on Nanobiotix (NBTX – Research Report) on March 18 and set a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pharnext SA, Guerbet SA, and Genfit SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nanobiotix with a $31.26 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $21.55 and a one-year low of $12.85. Currently, Nanobiotix has an average volume of 14.26K.

Nanobiotix SA is a late-stage clinical company engaged in developing and selling nanomedicine for the treatment of cancer. It develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by magnifying the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. The company’s products include NBTXR3, a preclinical research program for cancer immunotherapies.