Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF)

In a report issued on December 11, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Grieg Seafood ASA (GRGSF – Research Report), with a price target of NOK125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.70, close to its 52-week low of $7.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 54.2% success rate. Nordby covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nestlé SA, Emmi AG, and Glanbia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Grieg Seafood ASA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.18.

The company has a one-year high of $15.35 and a one-year low of $7.53. Currently, Grieg Seafood ASA has an average volume of 94.

Grieg Seafood ASA engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.