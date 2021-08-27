August 27, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Kepler Capital Maintains a Buy Rating on Emmi AG (EMLZF)

In a report issued on August 26, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Emmi AG (EMLZFResearch Report), with a price target of CHF1150.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 54.5% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Hermes International, and Nestlé SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $1091.52 average price target.

Emmi AG is a Swiss dairy products manufacturer. The company generates revenue in Switzerland (more than half of revenue), the Americas, other European countries, and the rest of the world (below 5%). By product category, dairy products, cheese, and fresh products are the largest segments. The company also offers powder/concentrates among other products/services. The company’s key brands include Caffe Latte, YoQua and Jogurtpur in the fresh products category, and Kaltbach and Der Scharfe Maxx in the cheese segment.

