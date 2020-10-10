Kepler Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Jungfleisch maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY – Research Report) on October 9 and set a price target of EUR132.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.00, close to its 52-week high of $191.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungfleisch is ranked #5584 out of 7010 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dassault Systemes SA with a $180.83 average price target.

Dassault Systemes SA’s market cap is currently $49.63B and has a P/E ratio of 85.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.82.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It offers end-to-end software applications and services which span design from early three-dimensional digital conceptual design drawings to full digital mock-up, from virtual testing of products and virtual production to manufacturing operations management and from digital marketing and sales to end-consumer shopping experience. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.