October 10, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Kepler Capital Keeps Their Hold Rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

By Austin Angelo

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Jungfleisch maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTYResearch Report) on October 9 and set a price target of EUR132.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $190.00, close to its 52-week high of $191.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungfleisch is ranked #5584 out of 7010 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dassault Systemes SA with a $180.83 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dassault Systemes SA’s market cap is currently $49.63B and has a P/E ratio of 85.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -12.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It offers end-to-end software applications and services which span design from early three-dimensional digital conceptual design drawings to full digital mock-up, from virtual testing of products and virtual production to manufacturing operations management and from digital marketing and sales to end-consumer shopping experience. The company was founded by Charles Edelstenne on June 9, 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019