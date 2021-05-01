Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Nanobiotix (NBTX)

In a report issued on April 30, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nanobiotix (NBTX – Research Report), with a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 38.0% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pharnext SA, Guerbet SA, and Genfit SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nanobiotix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.25.

Nanobiotix’s market cap is currently $532.6M and has a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.46.

Nanobiotix SA is a late-stage clinical company engaged in developing and selling nanomedicine for the treatment of cancer. It develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by magnifying the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. The company’s products include NBTXR3, a preclinical research program for cancer immunotherapies.