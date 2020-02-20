February 20, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Mediobanca (MDIBY)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mediobanca (MDIBYResearch Report), with a price target of EUR11.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.2% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Erste Group Bank AG, Deutsche Bank AG, and Sparebanken Vest.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediobanca is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.54.

The company has a one-year high of $12.20 and a one-year low of $9.04. Currently, Mediobanca has an average volume of 15.73K.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions.

