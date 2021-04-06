April 6, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on Compass (COMP)

By Carrie Williams

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Compass (COMPResearch Report) on February 3 and set a price target of £1400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.8% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

Compass has an analyst consensus of Hold.

