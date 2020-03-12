March 12, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on CNH Industrial (CNHIResearch Report), with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.49, close to its 52-week low of $7.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.1% and a 36.5% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CNH Industrial with a $11.00 average price target.

CNH Industrial’s market cap is currently $10.11B and has a P/E ratio of 7.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.66.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment.

