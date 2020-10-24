Kepler Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on ABB (ABB)

In a report issued on October 23, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ABB (ABB – Research Report), with a price target of CHF28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.13, close to its 52-week high of $27.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.0% and a 49.3% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

ABB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.03.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on ABB’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.15 billion and net profit of $319 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.17 billion and had a net profit of $64 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ABB Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of power and automation technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket. The Industrial Automation segment develops and sells integrated automation and electrification systems and solutions, such as process and discrete control solutions, advanced process control software and manufacturing execution systems, sensing, measurement and analytical instrumentation and solutions, electric ship propulsion systems, as well as large turbochargers. The Motion segment manufactures and sells motors, generators, drives, wind converters, mechanical power transmissions, complete electrical powertrain systems and related services and digital solutions for a wide range of applications in industry, transportation, infrastructure, and utilities. The Robotics & Discrete Automation segment develops and sells robotics and machinery automation solutions, including robots, controllers, software, function packages, cells, programmable logic controllers, industrial PCs, servo motion, engineered manufacturing solutions, turn-key solutions and collaborative robot solutions for a wide range of applications. The Corporate and Other segment includes headquarters, central research and development, the Company’s real estate activities, Corporate Treasury Operations, historical operating activities of certain divested businesses and other non-core operating activities. The company was founded on January 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.