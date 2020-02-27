February 27, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Kepler Capital Keeps a Sell Rating on LANXESS (LNXSF)

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on LANXESS (LNXSFResearch Report), with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.08.

Faitz has an average return of 2.4% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #2438 out of 5934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $67.68 average price target.

LANXESS’s market cap is currently $4.64B and has a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.53.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo.

