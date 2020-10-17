Kepler Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on TomTom (TMOAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Hold rating on TomTom (TMOAF – Research Report) on October 14 and set a price target of EUR8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 46.1% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

TomTom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.95.

The company has a one-year high of $11.64 and a one-year low of $6.13. Currently, TomTom has an average volume of 97.

TomTom NV engages in the design, development, and sale of navigation and mapping products, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Enterprise, Telematics and Consumer-operate. The Automotive segment sells location-based application components to the automotive customers, such as original equipment manufacturers and tier one head unit vendors. The Enterprise segment serves the non-automotive customers. The Telematics segment provides telematics services and related products to fleet owners including sale and rental of hardware products associated with the services. The Consumer-operate segment offers smart consumer electronics devices in the drive and sports categories, such as portable navigation devices and sports watches. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.