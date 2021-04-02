Kepler Capital Keeps a Hold Rating on Nordex (NRDXF)

In a report issued on March 31, Kathleen Gailliot from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nordex (NRDXF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR21.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.50, close to its 52-week high of $31.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.7% and a 51.3% success rate. Gailliot covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air France KLM, TechnipFMC, and Veoneer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Nordex with a $31.60 average price target, which is a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR20.70 price target.

Based on Nordex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.48 billion and GAAP net loss of $22.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.34 billion and had a net profit of $3.97 million.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers. It also offers inspection and maintenance, inspection of safety equipment, repair service, spare part deliveries, modernization, technical enhancements, condition monitoring system, customer training, and remote monitoring and management. Nordex was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.