Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF)

In a report released yesterday, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA (TGNOF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $102.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.1% and a 37.2% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.26.

Trigano is a French manufacturer of leisure vehicles and equipment. The company organises itself into two segments: leisure vehicles and leisure equipment. Leisure vehicles, which constitutes the majority of company revenue, primarily manufactures campervans, caravans, mobile homes, and related accessories. The vehicles segment largely derives revenue from campervan sales. Leisure equipment includes trailers, garden equipment, and camping equipment. The company generates the vast majority of its sales across Europe, with nearly half derived domestically.