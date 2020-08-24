Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Buy rating on Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF – Research Report) on August 21 and set a price target of NOK77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sparebanken Vest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.57.

Based on Sparebanken Vest’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $864 million and net profit of $318 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $660 million.

Sparebanken Vest AS is a financial services company providing banking and financial services to private and corporate sectors. The bank through its subsidiaries is involved in the business of estate agency and home mortgages. Its services include offering bank accounts, debit and credit cards, and online banking facilities. The company operates through its Corporate Market, Retail Market and Treasury and Estate Agency Activities segments. Its operations are spread across Norway, in Hordaland, Rogaland, Sogn and Fjordane counties.