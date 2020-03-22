March 22, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

By Ryan Adsit

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGFResearch Report) on March 20 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.45.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.24, a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.93 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 24.08K.

