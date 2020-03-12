March 12, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Clariant AG (CLZNF)

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clariant AG (CLZNFResearch Report), with a price target of CHF26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.75, close to its 52-week high of $22.20.

Faitz has an average return of 9.3% when recommending Clariant AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #5490 out of 6215 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clariant AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.54.

The company has a one-year high of $22.20 and a one-year low of $18.27. Currently, Clariant AG has an average volume of 329.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate.

