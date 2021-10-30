Kepler Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Bayer (BAYRY)

In a report issued on October 29, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Bayer (BAYRY – Research Report), with a price target of EUR68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Clariant AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayer.

Bayer’s market cap is currently $55.72B and has a P/E ratio of -15.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.47.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets products in the dermatology, dietary supplement, analgesic, gastrointestinal, cold, allergy, sinus and flu, foot care and sun protection categories. The CropScience segment includes seeds and plant traits, crop protection and nonagricultural pest control. The Animal Health segment offers prescription and nonprescription veterinary products. The Covestro segment provides raw materials for polyurethanes; polycarbonate granules and sheets; raw materials for coatings, adhesives and sealants; and by-products of polyether production and of chlorine production and use. The company was founded by Friedrich Bayer and Johann Friedrich Westkott on August 1, 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.