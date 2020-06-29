Kepler Capital Downgrades Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) to Sell

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz downgraded Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report) to Sell on June 26 and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.40.

Faitz has an average return of 33.4% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #5820 out of 6718 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $66.74 average price target, implying a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Based on Wacker Chemie AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion and GAAP net loss of $751 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a net profit of $26.7 million.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.