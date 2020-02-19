Kepler Capital Downgrades TechnipFMC (FTI) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger downgraded TechnipFMC (FTI – Research Report) to Hold on February 17 and set a price target of EUR22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.20, close to its 52-week low of $15.74.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TechnipFMC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.94, implying a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on TechnipFMC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $119 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.26 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies.