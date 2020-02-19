February 19, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Kepler Capital Downgrades Infineon (IFNNY) to Hold

By Austin Angelo

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz downgraded Infineon (IFNNYResearch Report) to Hold on February 17 and set a price target of EUR20.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.91, close to its 52-week high of $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.61.

The company has a one-year high of $24.90 and a one-year low of $15.43. Currently, Infineon has an average volume of 161.3K.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

