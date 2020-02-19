Kepler Capital Downgrades Infineon (IFNNY) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz downgraded Infineon (IFNNY – Research Report) to Hold on February 17 and set a price target of EUR20.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.91, close to its 52-week high of $24.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.61.

The company has a one-year high of $24.90 and a one-year low of $15.43. Currently, Infineon has an average volume of 161.3K.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Power Management and Multimarket; and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.