Kepler Capital Downgrades Ferrari (RACE) to Hold

Ferrari (RACE – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a EUR185.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson on March 5. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $188.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 62.3% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

Ferrari has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $235.37.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ferrari’s market cap is currently $46.87B and has a P/E ratio of 50.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1885.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.