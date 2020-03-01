Kepler Capital Downgrades EON SE (EONGY) to Hold

In a report issued on February 28, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital downgraded EON SE (EONGY – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of EUR10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 27.3% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, Centrica, and ENGIE SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EON SE with a $12.17 average price target.

EON SE’s market cap is currently $29.85B and has a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.48.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.